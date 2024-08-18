Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
