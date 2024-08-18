Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.49) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.40) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £574.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 996.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. Pan African Resources has a one year low of GBX 12.06 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.38).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

