Beldex Price Reaches $0.0526 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $351.08 million and approximately $901,303.56 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.55 or 0.04455520 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,075,437 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,375,437 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.