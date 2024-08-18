BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$50.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.
BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.
