Barclays Increases STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $42.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.63.

STAG opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

