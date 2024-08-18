Barclays Increases Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $130.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $119.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

