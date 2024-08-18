Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 552,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. 236,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,042. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

