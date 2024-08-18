Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

