Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.86). Bacanora Lithium shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.86), with a volume of 238,939 shares.

Bacanora Lithium Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67. The firm has a market cap of £259.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

Bacanora Lithium Company Profile

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

