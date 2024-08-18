Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) versus MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Head to Head Comparison

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) and Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and Babcock International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 1.37% 7.65% 3.12% Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MYR Group and Babcock International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Babcock International Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MYR Group presently has a consensus target price of $147.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.42%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYR Group is more favorable than Babcock International Group.

88.9% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Babcock International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MYR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYR Group and Babcock International Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $3.59 billion 0.47 $90.99 million $5.16 19.69 Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A $0.45 16.48

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Babcock International Group. Babcock International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MYR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MYR Group beats Babcock International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, and signalization for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. The company offers aircraft carriers, frigates, warships, submarines and equipment, weapons handling and launch systems, liquid gas handling and engineering systems, secure military communications systems, autonomous and uncrewed aerial systems, and technology-enabled solutions for secure communications, electronic warfare, and air defense applications. It also provides naval architecture, frontline support, specialist training, and asset management, as well as engineering support services for naval, land, air, and nuclear operations. In addition, the company is involved in the design, integration, and through-life support of various connected combat, support, and surveillance vehicles; integration of long-range fires and C4ISTAR systems; provision of system engineering and general vehicle architecture services; repowering solution to convert platforms; and specialist vehicle conversions. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

