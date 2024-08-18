B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 13,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 10,307,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515,323. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
See Also
