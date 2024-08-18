B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 13,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 10,307,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,515,323. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,216,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,360,000 after buying an additional 16,011,832 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 454,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

