B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
