B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

