Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 503.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Avnet by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avnet by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 729.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avnet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,974. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.