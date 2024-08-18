Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $233.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

