Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

AVSD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 2,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

