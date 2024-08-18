AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.36. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,300. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

