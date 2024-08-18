AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,724,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,142,744. The company has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

