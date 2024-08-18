Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

