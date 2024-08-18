Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. Atlanta Braves has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

