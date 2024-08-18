ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,958. ATIF has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 335.49% and a negative net margin of 1,017.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

