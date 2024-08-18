Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 309,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AWH shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 105,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

