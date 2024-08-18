Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO Sells $113,590.00 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

ABG opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.