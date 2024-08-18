Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Director Sells $242,627.91 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AORT opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artivion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

