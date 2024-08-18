Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,220,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $36.89. 35,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.19. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

