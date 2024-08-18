ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 330 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,561,055,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $114,953,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NEE traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

