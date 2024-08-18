ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,938 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,874,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,067. The company has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

