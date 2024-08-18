ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.88. 1,922,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The firm has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.57 and a 200 day moving average of $458.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,453,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

