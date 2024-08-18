ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.90. 3,675,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,780. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.