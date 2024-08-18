ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) vs. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Critical Analysis

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARM and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $3.50 billion 39.04 $306.00 million N/A N/A Pixelworks $60.70 million 0.76 -$26.18 million ($0.39) -2.04

ARM has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM 12.12% 18.97% 13.23% Pixelworks -42.77% -66.49% -25.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ARM and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.5% of ARM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARM and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 10 16 1 2.61 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

ARM presently has a consensus price target of $121.56, indicating a potential downside of 6.71%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 193.35%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than ARM.

Summary

ARM beats Pixelworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

