Argus Lowers Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.6 %

LVS opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,098 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.