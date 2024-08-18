Apu Apustaja Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $71.00 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.com.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00020108 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,660,957.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.