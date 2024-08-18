Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 66,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,167. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

