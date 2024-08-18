Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 66,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,167. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.