Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.53-7.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Applied Materials also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.360 EPS.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.56.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

