Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.200-9.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.20-9.95 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

AIT stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

