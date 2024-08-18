Analyzing Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) & AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) and AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of AuraSource shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of AuraSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and AuraSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $184.62 million 3.42 $14.95 million $0.15 29.27 AuraSource N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.81

Profitability

Montauk Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than AuraSource. AuraSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Montauk Renewables, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Montauk Renewables and AuraSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables 10.58% 8.44% 5.94% AuraSource N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Montauk Renewables and AuraSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 1 1 0 2.50 AuraSource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.45%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than AuraSource.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats AuraSource on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers (RIN) include large, long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, local utilities, and large refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc. focuses on sales of electric automobiles. It operates through two segments, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The AuraMetal segment focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly and beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions. The AuraMoto segment focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry. AuraSource, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona.

