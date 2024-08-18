Analysts Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $80.00

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Greif alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GEF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Greif Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Greif by 80.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Greif by 27,766.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Greif will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.