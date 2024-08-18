Analysts Set Expectations for Union Pacific Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the railroad operator will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.