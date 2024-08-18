Analysts Set BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT at $15.32

Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.32.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

