Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$56.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AIF

Altus Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$53.16 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.43.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8973214 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.