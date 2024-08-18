Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $245.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

