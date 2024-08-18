American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in July

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHR shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,317,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $63,269,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

