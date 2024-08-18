Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

