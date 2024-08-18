Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Update

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 25,043,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

