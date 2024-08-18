Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Shares of Ambow Education stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,162. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Ambow Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.