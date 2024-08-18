Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 38,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. 27,738,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,084,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

