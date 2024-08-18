Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CYTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,044,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,854. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

About Altamira Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.