Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 10.2% in July

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

AGI traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,807. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

