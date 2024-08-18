Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Trading Up 0.9 %

Airbus stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963. Airbus has a 1 year low of $127.76 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

