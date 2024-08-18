Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.31. 4,592,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

