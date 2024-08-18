Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $107.75 on Friday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $114.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.43.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,637.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,028,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 691,987 shares of company stock valued at $66,487,877 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

