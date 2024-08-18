Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Aflac worth $77,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

